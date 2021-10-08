Universities have been cautioned that accepting bad spelling and grammar could lead to mark inflation.

According to England’s higher education body, universities should not ignore bad spelling, punctuation, and grammar when grading examinations and assessments since it could lead to inflated scores.

According to a report by the Office for Students, several colleges have procedures that ensure written English competency is frequently not assessed in the sake of “inclusivity.”

According to the regulator, such evaluation procedures could lead to pupils receiving greater grades than they would otherwise, contributing to “unexplained grade inflation.”

“Introducing these rules may have decreased standards, which may have resulted to increasing numbers of students receiving higher degree categories,” the research states.

In order to preserve quality and protect standards, students should be graded on spelling, punctuation, and grammar, according to the watchdog.

It comes after the Office of the Superintendent of State looked into evaluation processes at a few universities and colleges to see if they were still rigorous. Its investigation concentrated on written assessment spelling, punctuation, and grammar, and it discovered several recurring characteristics that gave the watchdog “reason for regulatory worry.”

According to a recent article in the Mail on Sunday, academics at some institutions were warned that requiring decent written English discriminated against ethnic minorities and students attending “underperforming” schools.

However, the watchdog’s report warns: “If the policies and approaches identified in this report result in students receiving higher grades than they would otherwise, for example because poor written English proficiency is not routinely assessed, then this not only undermines the rigor of assessment processes, but also contributes to unexplained grade inflation.”

The OfS’s head of regulation, Susan Lapworth, said the watchdog hoped to “see change” within a year to guarantee that bad spelling, punctuation, and grammar were not tolerated across the board.

“Students should be able to successfully articulate their thoughts,” she stated. This implies that their written work must be of excellent quality, with proper spelling, punctuation, and grammar.

“It is impossible to analyze and investigate complex theories and arguments without the ability to write properly, and institutions should take this into account when evaluating pupils.”

“To make evaluation more inclusive, some universities and colleges advise academics to accept bad spelling, punctuation, and grammar.”

“The concept. “Summary concludes.”