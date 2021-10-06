Universal Credit will be reduced in half next month, affecting one kid every second – charity.

A charity has warned that the hotly opposed decrease to Universal Credit (UC) will affect one child every second over the next month.

Save the Children is one of several organizations, think tanks, unions, and politicians from both sides of the political divide who have spoken out against the elimination of the £20-a-week increase.

Despite warnings that hundreds of thousands of people may be forced into poverty, the government has pushed through with the decrease.

No assessments will include the increase starting on Wednesday, which means that no payments will be paid until October 13 – a week later.

According to Save the Children, the cut would be phased in over 31 days, with families receiving payments on different days.

According to government statistics, little over 3.5 million children in the UK live in households that receive UC payments.

Over the 31-day period beginning October 13, 1.3 children were affected by the cut on average every second, according to Save the Children.

Rebecca, a single working mother, said she was already “feeling the pinch” and was afraid that removing the boost would make it more more difficult to feed her eight-year-old kid.

“For families like mine, £20 means being able to afford good healthy food – not just cheap manufactured stuff,” she explained.

“It means turning on the heater for two hours a day so we don’t get cold.”

“For families like ours, this cut will be devastating.”

Gwen Hines, Save the Children’s chief executive, stated that the Government’s decision to reinstate the lifeline was critical to the children’s futures.

“Every second that goes over the next month will see another child driven into poverty,” she stated.

“People we deal with tell us they’ve been relying on this £20 lifeline to buy necessities for themselves and their children, such as food and clothing.

“Without it, tens of thousands more children would face a freezing and starving winter.”

She went on to say that the drop was “amazing,” given that households are already struggling with inflation, rising energy prices, gasoline shortages, and projected tax rises.

“Today, the Prime Minister has inflicted the largest ever overnight cut to social security,” Helen Barnard, deputy director of the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, stated.

“It makes a farce of it.”

