Universal Credit: When will the government decrease benefits and how much will you lose?

The government has confirmed that the £20 weekly increase in Universal Credit payments will be eliminated.

According to Mirror Online, the increase was implemented in April 2020, at the commencement of the first lockdown to aid people in surviving the Covid epidemic.

However, between October 13 and November 12, the increase will be halved, affecting 6 million people in what opponents call the largest overnight benefit cut since World War II.

Conservative lawmakers argue the cuts are necessary as society returns to pre-pandemic levels, but others say the timing is problematic because they coincide with the end of furlough and at a time when the UK is still reporting high proportions of positive Covid cases.

We’ve compiled everything you need to know about the Universal Credit cut, including when it will take place, who it will effect, and how much money people will lose.

When will the Universal Credit benefit be reduced?

Depending on where your case falls around a cut-off date in a month’s time, the cut will begin sometime between October 13 and November 12.

Your benefits are computed each month during an assessment period, which lasts anywhere from five weeks to one week before you are paid.

You will be paid the current higher amount of Universal Credit if your assessment period finishes on or before October 5. You will be paid the new lower amount of Universal Credit if your assessment period finishes on or after October 6.

Between the end of your assessment period and the date you get your monthly payments, there is a seven-day gap.

So, if your evaluation period expires on October 5, you’ll still get paid the greater amount on October 12. They won’t know about the cut until November 12th, when they receive the next month’s payout.

On October 13, however, someone whose evaluation period finishes on October 6 will be the first to receive a lesser Universal Credit payment.

How much will Universal Credit payments be reduced?

For all Universal, the monthly decrease is worth approximately £85 to £90.