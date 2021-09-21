Universal Credit, PIP, and state pension claimants are eligible for a Christmas bonus, according to the Department for Work and Pensions.

The Department for Work and Pensions will give a Christmas bonus to benefit claimants this year (DWP).

The Christmas Bonus is a one-time, tax-free £10 payment given to persons who receive certain benefits during the qualifying week.

The first full week of December is usually when this happens.

All benefits, pensions, and allowances are usually deposited into a bank account.

On your bank statement, it may appear as ‘DWP XB.’

Is the £10 Christmas Bonus available to everyone?

You must live in the UK, Channel Islands, Isle of Man, Gibraltar, any European Economic Area (EEA) country, or Switzerland during the qualifying week, December 6 – 12, to be eligible for the Christmas Bonus, according to the Daily Record.

The DWP will write to eligible claimants in early December to inform them that they will get the £10 bonus.

Attendance Allowance for Armed Forces Personnel Allowance for Carers Allowance for Consistent Attendance (paid under Industrial Injuries or War Pensions schemes) ESA (Employment and Support Allowance) depending on contributions (once the main phase of the benefit is entered after the first 13 weeks of claim) Allowance for Living (DLA) (DLA) Benefits for Incapacity at a Long-Term Rate Benefits for Workers Who Die in the Workplace (for widows or widowers) The guarantee part of the Mobility Supplement Pension Credit Payment for Individual Independence (PIP) Pension from the State (including Graduated Retirement Benefit) Allowance for Severe Disabilities (transitionally protected) Supplement or Allowance for Unemployment (paid under Industrial Injuries or War Pensions schemes) At the age of State Pension, you can get a War Disablement Pension. War Pension for Widows Widowed Allowance for Mothers Widowed Allowance for Parents Pension for Widows

You won’t earn a Christmas Bonus if you haven’t claimed your State Pension and aren’t eligible for one of the other qualifying benefits.

If you and your partner are married, in a civil partnership, or living together as if you are, and you both receive one of the qualifying benefits, you will each receive a Christmas Bonus payment.

You and your partner or civil partner were both over State Pension age at the end of the qualifying week, and your partner or civil partner was also living in the UK, Channel Islands, Isle of Man, Gibraltar, European Economic Area (EEA) country, or Switzerland during the qualifying week, you’re entitled to an increase in a qualifying benefit for your partner or civil partner, and the only qualifying benefit you’re getting is Pension Credit. How to Make a Claim

You are not required to do so.