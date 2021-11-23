Universal Credit applicants will receive an extra £1,000 per year.

This week, changes to the Universal Credit taper rate and work allowances will take effect.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has published regulations to ensure that the £2.2 billion tax cut promised in the Autumn Budget to help low-income families with the cost of living and “reward work” takes effect on November 24.

According to the Daily Record, the amount a claimant can earn before their Universal Credit is lowered – work allowances – will grow by £500 per year, allowing many families to earn more than £500 per month before their benefits are tapered off.

The taper rate, which is the percentage of a person’s Universal Credit that is lowered when their wages exceed their work allowance, will also be reduced from 63 percent to 55 percent.

Two million families will benefit by £1,000 per year as a result of these adjustments, albeit this is less than half of the 5.2 million households affected by the withdrawal of the £20-per-week Universal Credit augmentation.

In October, Chancellor Rishi Sunak revealed the reforms in the Commons.

“This welcome change won’t help non-working claimants who have seen the £20 weekly Covid increase withdrawn – and now face a grim winter of escalating living costs,” stated Social Market Foundation Director James Kirkup at the time.

Reversing the £20-a-week decrease would have given claimants over £5 billion per year, but the proposed revisions will only provide them with £2.2 billion per year.

Even once the £20-a-week decrease is taken into account, claimants will be better off, according to the Treasury.

However, Rishi Sunak did not specify how many families will be affected, and it’s evident that not every applicant will benefit from the reduction.