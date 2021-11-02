United Way and the Salvation Army are at the top of the list of charities to whom Americans will donate billions in 2020.

The United Way Worldwide and the Salvation Army received more philanthropic donations in 2020 than any other direct-aid organization, according to the Associated Press. The rankings are based on a list of which groups received the most direct financial support from The Chronicle of Philanthropy.

The United Way’s top ranking came as a result of the terrible economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as a shift in giving from individual gifts from a wide range of donors to donations from a smaller number of America’s wealthiest. Tolli Love, United Way Worldwide’s chief investor relations officer, was concerned about the shift.

“We like to think of United Way as democratizing generosity,” Love explained. “Having fewer people decide where philanthropic contributions go is a danger or risk that might potentially disenfranchise everyday community supporters.” Despite the fact that the Salvation Army raised $1.8 billion in 2020, a 31 percent increase over the previous year, a Salvation Army official expressed concern about whether the organization’s success would continue as the world approaches two years since the pandemic began.

“What we fear, like other NGOs, is donor fatigue,” said Dale Bannon, national community relations and development secretary for the Salvation Army.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Feeding America, a national network of more than 200 food banks, saw the most dramatic growth in charitable giving last year, outpacing the other 100 nonprofits in the Chronicle rankings. Last year, Feeding America raised $515 million, more than three-and-a-half times what it did in 2019.

Despite this increase, Feeding America officials, like other nonprofit leaders, are concerned about what will happen if the urgency of the health and economic problems fades but demand for charitable services endures.

“We are in a fortunate position to have such an influx of donations,” says Casey Marsh, Feeding America’s chief development officer. “However, the need is huge.” “The cameras have begun to leave the food bank lines, but the lines have not dissipated. It is critical that people remain committed to us.” In 2020, the 100 NGOs on this list received roughly $1 out of every $11 donated, demonstrating the massive amount huge nonprofits receive. This is a condensed version of the information.