‘Unite the Right’ organizers must pay a total of $25 million to nine people who were injured during the Charlottesville rally.

A jury ruled on Tuesday that the organizers of the 2017 “Unite the Right” protest in Charlottesville must pay more than $25 million in damages.

The jury in the U.S. District Court in Charlottesville was deadlocked on two crucial claims after a nearly month-long trial. In a complaint filed by nine people who sustained physical or emotional harm during the two-day march, those accused were also found guilty on four other charges.

Hundreds of white supremacists assembled in Charlottesville, Virginia, on August 11 and 12, 2017, for the “Unite the Right” event, protesting the city’s decision to remove a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee. White nationalists surrounded counter-protesters during a march on the University of Virginia campus, yelling “Jews will not replace us” and throwing blazing tiki torches at them. The next day, a self-professed Hitler supporter deliberately crashed his automobile into a crowd, killing one woman and wounding 19 others.

The complaint accused several of the country’s most well-known white nationalists, including the rally’s principal organizer, Jason Kessler, of orchestrating the violence. Richard Spencer, who developed the phrase “alt-right” to describe a loosely connected band of white supremacists, neo-Nazis, and others, sits alongside Kessler. Christopher Cantwell, a white supremacist who became known as the “weeping Nazi” after uploading an emotional video after being charged with assault for deploying pepper spray against counterdemonstrators, is also charged.

The verdict aims to chastise the white nationalist movement as well as the two dozen individuals and organizations implicated in a federal complaint of plotting violence against Jews, African Americans, and others in the past.

Plaintiffs’ lawyers cited a 150-year-old law that was created during the Civil War to protect freed slaves from violence and defend their civil rights. The Ku Klux Klan Act, often known as the Hate Crimes Act, contains a rarely used clause that empowers ordinary persons to sue other citizens for civil rights abuses.

James Alex Fields Jr., the car’s driver, is serving a life sentence for murder and hate crimes. Fields is one of 24 defendants named in a lawsuit brought by Integrity First for America, a nonprofit civil rights organization founded in the aftermath of the violence. This is a condensed version of the information.