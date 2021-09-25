Unions in New York City have issued a warning about school staffing shortages ahead of the deadline for the vaccine mandate.

Teachers’ and school administrators’ unions in New York City are afraid that a vaccine mandate set to take effect next week may result in staffing shortages.

New York City stated in August that all public school employees would be required to get vaccines. All employees must show proof of receiving their first COVID-19 vaccine dosage by Monday, September 27.

The city’s Department of Education warned in a message delivered to school personnel on Thursday that those who don’t get the immunization by the deadline will lose their jobs.

According to the New York Post, “any regular employees who fail to reach this deadline will be pulled from payroll beginning Tuesday, September 28 unless they are on an approved vaccine exemption or leave.”

Thousands of school staff, including teachers, administrators, cafeteria workers, and custodians, are expected to be unable to report to work on September 28th, according to unions.

The majority of city school employees are immunized. The vaccination has been administered to more than 90% of the city’s instructors, according to the United Federation of Teachers, which represents the majority of the city’s teachers. The Council of School Supervisors and Administrators, another organization, claims that 95% of administrators have been vaccinated.

Unions, on the other hand, have asked the city to postpone the vaccine mandate deadline.

According to Gothamist, Mark Cannizzaro, president of the Council of School Supervisors & Administrators, said Thursday, “Despite our repeated warnings, the city is ill-prepared for the impact of the vaccination mandate on staffing in schools and early childhood centers with only four days before it takes effect.”

“Any staffing shortage, especially during a pandemic, poses a risk to both kids and personnel’s health and safety. The city’s decision to enable schools and centers to function with such minimal staffing levels is both hazardous and irresponsible, he continued.

On Friday, Michael Mulgrew, president of the United Federation of Teachers, said, “We are very anxious about what is going to happen on Tuesday morning.” “We’re pleading with City Hall to wake up and start making decisions that benefit the children of New York City rather than your personal political goals.”

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio stated that the city is ready for the vaccine. This is a condensed version of the information.