Unidentified Suspect Brutally Hacks Man With Axe In Disturbing Video

Last weekend, an unnamed man was caught on camera beating a 51-year-old victim with a hatchet when the latter was attempting to use an ATM inside a bank in Manhattan, New York.

According to the New York Post, the man struck the nameless victim in the head and thigh with the sharp object as the latter stood in front of one of the ATMs inside a Chase Bank vestibule on Broadway near Beaver Street in the city’s Financial District region soon before 5:20 p.m.

The offender walked into the room, removed the hatchet from a dark bag, sneaked behind the victim, and struck him in the back of the leg, according to surveillance camera footage obtained by the publication Tuesday. While the victim struggled to protect himself, the attacker proceeded to slash the victim many times.

The bloodied victim was shoved to the ground during the assault and attempted to seize the attacker’s weapon as he stood up, according to the video. He was able to run before the man with the hatchet broke the ATM screens in the entryway and walked away.

According to authorities, the assailant had left behind the weapon used in the attack as well as his backpack.

According to reports, the injured man is in stable condition in the hospital.

According to sources, authorities are hoping that the CCTV footage would assist them in locating the perpetrator.

The reason for the attack is yet unknown.

A former felon was caught on camera cutting a couple and their 1-year-old child in lower Manhattan in late March, in a similar incident.

Darryl Jones, 30, was seen holding an umbrella and strolling past an unnamed couple pushing their infant in a stroller on State Street near Battery Park on the afternoon of March 31 before turning around and stabbing the family with a blade, according to surveillance footage.

According to the footage, Jones slashed the 23-year-old father on the forehead and the 22-year-old mother on the lip. The couple attempted to push Jones away from the stroller, but the attacker stabbed the child, wounding her on the chin.

When the family sought to run, Jones hunted them down.

Jones was apprehended by police after the attack, and the knife he used in the crime was discovered nearby in a rubbish can.

First responders treated the three victims, who were supposedly visitors from Belgium, for minor cuts.

Jones faces three counts of assault and assault. Brief News from Washington Newsday.