Unidentified bodies in Merseyside with unsolved mysteries

Unsolved cases of unidentified bodies in Merseyside include a guy recovered in the River Mersey and another who is thought to have set himself on fire.

The UK Missing Persons Bureau has data of 11 open missing persons cases in the region dating back to 1972.

The unfortunate finds were made in Birkenhead, Seaforth, Bootle, and outside one of the city’s cathedrals, among other places in Merseyside.

According to the data, the unidentified people's ages range from 25 to 80.

The terrible cases are still open in the hopes that someone will come forward with information that will help identify these individuals.

Continue reading to learn more about some of our county’s unsolved mysteries.

On June 5, 1972, the body of a 25-35-year-old male was discovered in Morpeth Dock in Birkenhead.

The man was in the water for almost 12 hours, according to the UK Missing Persons Bureau.

The man was said to have fake teeth, teeth that were missing, and a scar above his lip.

He was characterized as having a slim build, being White European, and having light brown hair that was receding and grey eyes.

A dark grey Jackson suit with a tartan wool tie, black lace up leather shoes, and a white shirt were discovered on the victim.

A gold-plated Accurist wristwatch with a black leather strap was also discovered.

A set of black and gold framed spectacles, as well as three keys on a chrome/steel keyring, including one stamped N.M.13, were found on the body.

The remains of a male were discovered on the rocks off the coast of Seaforth.

The remains are thought to be those of a guy between the ages of 30 and 40, standing 173cm tall and of medium frame.

Merseyside Police discovered them on June 29, 1977.

When his remains were discovered, he was thought to have been deceased for around three months.

On April 20, 1982, a man’s body was discovered on the beach near West Kirby.

On April 20, 1982, a man's body was discovered on the beach near West Kirby.