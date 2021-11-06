Unfazed by the election results, Biden is forced to rely on GOP infrastructure votes.

On Friday evening, the United States House of Representatives passed a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, a significant component of President Joe Biden’s legislative agenda.

House Democratic leaders, on the other hand, were unable to persuade some of their own members to vote in lockstep on the bill. Instead, a group of Republicans who supported the infrastructure measure helped the Democrats win a legislative victory, since numerous progressive Republicans voted against it.

The bill was approved by a vote of 228 to 208.

Six Democratic progressive lawmakers voted against the infrastructure bill despite a difficult week for their party, which included a loss in a crucial governor contest in Virginia. Reps. Jamaal Bowman (New York), Cori Bush (Missouri), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (New York), Ilhan Omar (Minnesota), Ayanna Pressley (Massachusetts), and Rashida Tlaib (Michigan) were among those who spoke.

Progressive Democrats have argued for months that they will only back the infrastructure bill if lawmakers also pass the Build Back Better Act, a massive spending plan that contains funds for a wide range of social services and climate change efforts.

House Democrats announced Friday that they would vote for the Build Back Better Act “as soon as we receive fiscal facts” from the Congressional Budget Office (CBO), but no later than the week of November 15th.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, the chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, responded by saying that members of her caucus and other Democrats had “agreed to advance both elements of President Biden’s legislative agenda.”

“No later than the week of November 15, our colleagues have committed to voting for the revolutionary Build Back Better Act, as written.” “All of our colleagues have also agreed to vote tonight on the rule that will advance the Build Back Better Act and formalize this promise,” she continued.

However, the accord was insufficient to persuade some progressives. As a result, Democrats had to rely on Republicans who supported the infrastructure bill to get it through. Thirteen Republicans in the House of Representatives voted in favor of the bill.

Members of the Republican Party have been chastised for supporting the Democratic legislative objective. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia even referred to the 13 Republicans as traitors.

