Unexpected phone call from son on his way home following a day out with a friend.

While on a day out with a friend, a mother of two received an unexpected phone call from her son.

Lucas Doran and his cousin, Joshua Morana, were at Ormskirk for a few hours when they discovered £400 strewn over the floor.

The two 11-year-old lads were walking down Aughton Street when they came across the cash. They then approached a man on a neighboring market stand, asking whether he knew who the money belonged to.

As they played in the street, terrified children discovered the body of a guy.

“Lucas and his cousin went into Ormskirk as we’re trying to get them out and about as much as possible before they start school again in September,” Lucas’s mother, Victoria Doran, told The Washington Newsday. So we let them ride their bikes into Ormskirk from Aughton, where his cousin lives.

“What they usually do is cycle in and buy a coffee or a hot chocolate from Costa before going for a walk around. My husband discovered what had happened when he checked his phone and discovered two missed calls and a text message that read, “Dad, we’ve found £400 and given it to a man but we’re not confident it’s theirs.”

“We called him and inquired as to what he meant. They were apparently simply passing by when they observed a large sum of money had been tossed on the ground. I believe they secured the area and enlisted the assistance of an adult from one of the stalls.

“They questioned the guy in the cubicles if it was his, and he initially responded yes. When I asked Lucas what they’d done with the money, he replied they’d given it to this man, and I immediately thought to myself, “Oh no, who is this man?”

“So I advised him to go snap a photo of the man’s van’s license plate in case anyone ever claims they saw two youngsters pick up the money and no one has seen it since, at least we know who he gave.”

“The summary comes to an end.”