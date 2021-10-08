UNESCO is called “horribly wrong” by the council boss, who supports the Everton stadium proposal.

The Chief Executive of Liverpool Council has slammed UNESCO for its ‘horribly misguided’ decision to delist Liverpool as a World Heritage Site, and backed Everton’s new stadium as a ‘catalyst’ for transformation in north Liverpool.

Liverpool was delisted from the World Heritage List in July after the United Nations’ heritage agency determined that new buildings had eroded the waterfront’s “outstanding universal value.”

The £5 billion Liverpool Waters development, as well as Everton’s ongoing ambitions for a £500 million stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock, were among UNESCO’s main worries.

As the project takes shape, here are 21 photographs from inside Bramley-Moore Dock.

The decision divided opinion in the city and beyond, with some disappointed at losing such a prestigious title, while others argued that the redevelopment of the city’s currently decaying north docks was more vital than any honour.

Bramley-Moore Dock is now undergoing construction, which includes the infilling of the dock.

The municipal council’s top executive expressed his displeasure with the UNESCO decision this week, while firmly supporting the stadium idea as a game-changing development for the city.

Following the problems the authority has encountered this year, Tony Reeves was speaking at a major event discussing Liverpool’s future chapter.

When it comes to Bramley-Moore Dock, he says: “When it comes down to it, UNESCO believes it is better to leave a large swath of the city derelict, inaccessible to the public, until it rots and falls into the sea, in one of the city’s poorest areas, than to use it as a catalyst for regeneration, creating thousands upon thousands of jobs and bringing that part of the city back to life with what I consider to be really good urban design – I firmly believe that

“I believe it is UNESCO’s loss, not Liverpool’s,” says the author.

He went on to defend the council’s commitment to preserving the city’s history, saying: “From 2004 to the present, the city’s heritage offer has greatly improved, and we have made major investments in heritage buildings.

“There is still much to do in a city like Liverpool, as there always is. Old structures require a lot of love and care.

“Heritage is at the core of our thinking,” says the author.

