Unemployment in the United States has fallen to 5.2 percent, but big cities like Detroit have been hit harder.

While the national unemployment rate has decreased in recent months, unemployment in major U.S. cities remains high.

The national unemployment rate fell to 5.2 percent in September 2021, according to a study by the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics, compared to over 8 percent in September 2020. In addition, job growth in professional and commercial services, transportation and warehousing, private education, manufacturing, and other services has averaged 586,000 each month.

According to the survey, 5.6 million people were unable to return to work in August because their firm “closed or lost business owing to the pandemic.” This is an increase over the previous month’s figure of 5.2 million.

In August, 13.9 percent of those who reported being unable to find work due to pandemic-related closures got some type of reimbursement from their employer, up from 9.1 percent the previous month.

The data for this study came mostly from non-farm companies like factories, offices, and retail, as well as federal, state, and local government agencies.

Many Americans are relieved to hear that unemployment rates are declining, but large towns like Detroit continue to bear the weight of a pandemic that is raging owing to new varieties and political differences about safety standards.

According to a recent study conducted by the University of Michigan, 25% of Detroiters are unable to find work as of September 2021. The survey of 1,898 Detroit residents was performed between June 2 and July 9 and has been updated to reflect current data.

At the start of the pandemic in March 2020, 11% of Detroiters were unemployed. According to the poll, unemployment peaked at 48 percent in June 2020.

In comparison to their white counterparts, black and Latino Detroiters have been impacted the worst by unemployment. Low-wage workers, individuals without a college diploma, and adults with children all had significant unemployment rates.

Unemployment is a “major issue for Detroit households,” according to Elisabeth Gerber, a survey researcher and Professor of Public Policy at the University of Michigan.

"We continue to see signs of the epidemic as both an economic and a public health crisis," he said.