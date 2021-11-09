‘Undo Tweet’: Twitter’s New Premium Service Provides Users with a Long-Awaited Feature, but at a Cost.

On Tuesday, Twitter began offering its new subscription-based service Twitter Blue to customers in the United States. Undo Tweets is a feature that many people have been requesting for years.

Twitter Blue, which was first introduced in Canada and Australia this summer, allows American users a variety of additional alternatives. Folders to organize saved tweets, ad-free articles, and a more text-friendly reading mode are among the features.

However, the Undo Tweet function will most likely be the main attraction for Twitter Blue, which Twitter hopes would persuade many people to spend $2.99 per month for a subscription.

Users of the social media network have long sought the feature, as evidenced by the fact that Twitter launched—and then abandoned—Fleets. The posts that vanished after 24 hours were an unpopular version of Instagram’s Stories, and many Twitter users expressed their desire for the ability to edit tweets rather than having to wait a day for them to vanish.

Hello, @Twitter I didn’t require any #fleets. When I tweet, I don’t miss having a function like this. What I miss is being able to rectify minor errors in tweets without having to delete them and re-post revised ones. Thank you very much. #FleetsFeedback Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) is a Twitter user. 9th of June, 2020 People can now correct mistakes or even erase angry tweets before sending them, as long as the adjustments are made within 60 seconds of the original message being posted. Before a tweet is sent out, there is a 60-second delay.

Twitter already allows users to remove tweets in their entirety. Undo Tweets is more like a delay send timer, akin to Gmail’s “Undo Send” feature. Before their tweets are published, Twitter Blue users have till the Undo Tweet timer runs out, giving them a full minute to proof or second-guess their messages.

Twitter Blue subscribers will have access to Twitter Labs, according to the company's announcement on Tuesday. This feature is best defined as the company's test lab section, where customers have early access to new features that are being worked on by the company before they are rolled out to the general public.