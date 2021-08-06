Underwater search teams have been stationed at the crash location.

The scene of a motorbike crash suspected to be linked to the death of a man in Runcorn last night was visited by police this morning.

A guy with serious injuries was conveyed to Halton Hospital around 7 p.m. yesterday and died, according to Cheshire Constabulary.

The North West Ambulance Service and North West Air Ambulance also sent vehicles and crews to the hospital.

According to a police spokesperson, the death was caused by a motorcycle collision at Wigg Island Nature Reserve.

A police underwater search team vehicle was parked on an access road running beside the main part of the island and towards where the Mersey Gateway bridge crosses overhead when The Washington Newsday visited the park, which is located between the River Mersey and the Manchester Ship Canal.

The wagon was boarded by several cops wearing regular officer clothes, and it left around 10 a.m.

As The Washington Newsday arrived at 9.40 a.m., two patrol cars were exiting the access road.

An unmarked utility vehicle and an automated number plate recognition car were also seen on the access road near an area of undergrowth and trees that had been cordoned off on the canal side of the road.

There was no visible collision debris or disturbed vegetation.

The 1.25-kilometer road connects the main park gate with a hazardous garbage facility and the entrance to a rough track that leads to Moore.

At the time of writing, no additional details about the incident had been provided, though police requested any witnesses to contact Cheshire police on 101, mentioning incident reference IML 1054649.

“At 7pm on Thursday, August 5, police received a complaint that a man had been transported to Halton General Hospital, on Hospital Way in Runcorn, with serious injuries and has regrettably died,” a force spokeswoman said in a statement released this morning.

“Enquiries are ongoing to determine the facts, although authorities suspect he was involved in an accident just moments before.

“A motorcycle was involved in the crash, which occurred on Wigg Island in Runcorn.

“Anyone with information should call Cheshire Constabulary on 101.”Summary concludes.”