Underneath the city, there are secret tunnels with their own ‘blue lagoon.’

This breathtaking footage will take you on a tour of the city’s neglected railway tunnels, which run beneath your feet.

A number of secret tunnels in Liverpool have played a significant role in influencing railway history around the world.

The Wapping and Crown Street tunnels were the first subterranean railway tunnels ever built beneath a city, opening in 1830.

They were both part of the historic Liverpool-Manchester Railway, which opened the same year, as well as the Edge Hill cutting, which is now overgrown and abandoned.

Oliver, 36, videotaped his journey through the tunnels for his YouTube account @Bee Here Now lately.

Before Oliver makes his way down the depths of the tunnels and uncovers a “blue lagoon,” the footage starts at Edge Hill cutting.

“It’s really fascinating,” Oliver told The Washington Newsday. “You’re walking beneath a city in something that isn’t just a railway runnel, it’s one of the world’s earliest railway runnels.”

“Being down there made the hairs on the back of my neck rise up, and I felt like I was transported back in time.”

Oliver admitted that navigating through the tunnels wasn’t easy, especially when they were filled with water and he had to wade through it.

“There’s an airshaft, I believe beneath China Town, and the tunnel opened out to this blue lagoon of water,” he continued.

“The airshaft lets a lot of light in, so you can see up and down the tunnel, which is really nice.”

The complete video can be viewed by clicking here.