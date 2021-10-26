Underneath Merseyside’s streets are subterranean Cold War bunkers.

It’s difficult to comprehend that our very houses, streets, and buildings are built on subsurface fallout bunkers.

Nuclear bunkers can be found beneath art galleries, theaters, and town halls all across Liverpool, a relic from a time when the threat of a nuclear-powered world war loomed large.

Six years of terrible conflict came to an end with the end of World War II, bringing respite to Europe.

The end of the war, however, signaled the start of a new power struggle between America and the Soviet Union, plunging the globe into a nuclear arms race known as the Cold War.

The threat of a nuclear assault was extremely serious in the United Kingdom and most of the Western world.

By the 1960s, both the United States and the Soviet Union possessed enough nuclear weapons to kill the entire planet several times over, and the British government had prepared the populace for such imminent disaster by building nuclear shelters.

Several of these were constructed beneath Merseyside and Liverpool’s streets and structures.

These bunkers are an interesting aspect of Liverpool’s history, even if they are no longer in use and appear to be in poor condition.

Here’s a list of nearby subterranean bunkers.

First Site of the Liverpool Walker Gallery’s Main Emergency Centre

The main nuclear bunker in Liverpool was located in the basement of the Walker Art Gallery on William Brown Street, in the heart of the city’s St George’s Quarter.

During the 1980s, the Merseyside County Main Emergency Centre was made up of two small rooms beneath the art gallery, each of which was turned into a fallout bunker.

The emergency room remained functioning until 1990, when it was relocated to Bootle, but while it was in use, it was brimming with communication gear such as private phone lines and typewriters.

A backup generator was also housed in the basement, though it, along with an additional fuel tank, was relocated to the new Bootle centre.

The bunker’s two rooms have been partitioned and are currently used as a stationery store and a staff dressing room.

Glenda Jackson Theatre, Birkenhead Wirral Metropolitan Borough Emergency Centre

