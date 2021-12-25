Underneath Liverpool, there is an underground passage and a subterranean river.

In a YouTube series, a Liverpool man has been revealing secret portions of Liverpool and its environs.

George Toohey, 44, takes his followers inside the city’s hidden gems, which include caves, tunnels, and even a secret entrance to Otterspool House’s cellars.

The Liverpool man’s excursions are documented on his YouTube account G2E Media, and this time he’s gone to a new underground corridor where a hidden river flows beneath the city.

The River Jordan, sometimes known as Little Jordan or Otterspool Brook, is a Mersey tributary that has been culverted over the majority of its lower course.

The Washington Newsday quoted George Toohey as saying: “This one has been in my possession since I was a child.

“At the moment,