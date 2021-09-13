Underneath a ‘Hideous’ Carpet, a couple discovers a 19th-century masterpiece.

When a couple was renovating their home, they ripped up the “hideous” carpet in the hallway, only to discover ancient tiles from 1875 underneath.

Annika and her wife, Rachel, purchased a four-bedroom property with a cellar and a coal bunker and have been renovating it ever since.

The couple believes their late-nineteenth-century home in the United Kingdom has “stood in a time capsule since 1962” and required a lot of TLC to renovate while remaining sympathetic to the original features.

On Thursday, the couple, who have been documenting their DIY journey on their TikTok account, @victorianadventure, posted an update about the magnificent tiles.

Annika posted the finished product online after months of hard work to restore the flooring, which is composed of Minton tiles, which were popular during Queen Victoria’s reign and are known for their durability.

“We discovered these cracked and filthy 1875 Minton tiles behind this horrible carpet. As a result, we spent hours reviving them. Restoring features and rebedding loose tiles Until we got it to look like this,” the captions on the screen said.

The TikTok video, which has over 150,000 views in four days, may be viewed here. The highlight film condenses the difficult job of scraping paint and adhesive from the surface, removing grippers, and cleaning decades of filth from the tiles.

On their Instagram feed, the couple went into greater detail about their discovery.

“We had them in the porch and we had glanced under the carpet, so we knew there was something there,” they confessed, adding, “We had them in the porch and we had peeked under the carpet, so we knew there was something there.”

“They are perfect (jammy buggers) for our neighbors, and they indicated that a former owner had told them there were sections of concrete, so we didn’t get our hopes up.”

Despite their vintage appeal, Annika claims Rachel was first hesitant to maintain them, adding, “I have always been in team keep at any costs, Rach was totally in team replace.”

