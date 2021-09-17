Under US law, a military leader is liable for the massacre of Liberian citizens in a church.

Moses W. Thomas, a former Liberian military commander who oversaw the death of hundreds of innocent civilians at a church during the country’s civil war in 1990, has been found guilty of extrajudicial killings and torture by a federal judge in Philadelphia.

On Wednesday, a judge decided in favor of four anonymous military assault survivors. Citizens seeking refuge at a Red Cross shelter at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church were subjected to the heinous war crime.

Religious institutions are intended to be safe havens for people caught in the middle of a conflict, and they are supposed to be immune to the violence that takes place outside their doors. The survivors described a terrifying attack in which they had to hide under dead bodies, smeared blood on themselves to appear dead, and huddled in the pulpit while clutching a Bible.

U.S. District Judge Petrese Tucker said, “He oversaw the events and only proclaimed an end to the shooting after he understood the occupants of the chapel had all been slain.”

The plaintiffs lost loved ones and suffered “severe, long-term physical and mental injuries as a result of the atrocity,” according to Tucker.

Thomas went to the United States after the war, worked at a restaurant, and resided in Sharon Hill, Pennsylvania, a Philadelphia suburb. Two years ago, he returned to Liberia. His lawyer confirmed on Friday that he currently resides in Monrovia, Liberia’s capital.

Thomas’ acts as a colonel in the Liberian Armed Forces in July 1990, she added, made him responsible for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

According to the lawsuit, Thomas was in command as soldiers opened fire on the crowded church from the front door and through windows, aiming at people attempting to flee.

Thomas rose through the ranks of the country’s defense intelligence organization before emigrating to the United States in 2000.

Nixon Teah Kannah, Thomas’ lawyer, said they “respect the decision but don’t agree with it.”

Kannah expressed her dissatisfaction with the results, saying, “I’m upset with the results.” “I’m going to contact him and see how he wants to handle it, whether he wants to appeal or not.”

It is the first time, according to Nushin Sarkarati, a lawyer representing the four plaintiffs, that a court has held a.