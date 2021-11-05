Under Trump and McCarthy’s leadership, Republican Adam Kinzinger claims that lies are “standard.”

Under the leadership of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican, and former President Donald Trump, lying are “normal,” according to Representative Adam Kinzinger, an Illinois Republican.

Kinzinger, a vocal Trump opponent, made the remark on Twitter on Thursday, after McCarthy claimed that the Republican congressman was eyeing a position as Air Force secretary in the former president’s cabinet. McCarthy’s claim was swiftly dismissed by the Illinois Republican.

“This is a complete fabrication. Kinzinger tweeted, “Standard nowadays in the Trump/McCarthy playbook,” referencing a CNN reporter Malanie Zanona’s piece highlighting the House Minority Leader’s accusation.

This is a complete fabrication. The Trump/McCarthy playbook is becoming standard. https://t.co/OvbM4mxacG @AdamKinzinger — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) 4 November 2021 McCarthy “told me Kinzinger was once lobbying to be Trump’s Air Force secretary,” Zanona wrote, and even begged McCarthy to “throw a word in” with Trump. “No one phoned me for a job during the Trump administration,” McCarthy stated.

McCarthy’s spokeswoman was contacted for comment by Washington Newsday.

Kinzinger stated last week that he will not run for reelection in the 2022 midterm elections. That announcement came after Illinois voters approved a new election map that united Kinzinger’s district with that of another Republican who has remained a Trump supporter. Kinzinger might have ran in a primary against his fellow Republican lawmaker, but given his vehement opposition to the former president, he seemed unlikely to win.

Last Friday, the Republican congressman issued a video in which he expressed his “disappointment in the leaders who don’t lead,” warning that the country has reached a critical juncture.

“We’ve allowed leaders to rise to prominence on the mistaken assumption that power comes from demeaning individuals who look, act, or believe differently than we do,” Kinzinger added. “As a country, we’ve bought into those myths, and now we’re dealing with a poisoned country where outrage has obliterated our potential to build true strength.” On Saturday, he posted another video inviting Americans to join his Country First organization, which he established earlier this year through a political action committee.

Kinzinger warned, “Our country is in jeopardy.” “Believing the leaders who got us into this problem are going to get us out of it is the epitome of insanity.” Kinzinger was one of them. This is a condensed version of the information.