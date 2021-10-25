Under the watchful eye of Biden’s medical adviser, Fauci’s Kennel Of Horrors: Puppies Subjected To Cruelty

Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief scientific adviser, has come under pressure from lawmakers when it was revealed that puppies were subjected to horrendous cruelty as part of experimental drug research financed by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).

Following the revelation by the taxpayer watchdog group White Coat Waste Project that dozens of beagle puppies were allegedly used for experimental drug testing in a laboratory in Tunisia, North Africa, the letter was sent by bipartisan lawmakers, mostly Republicans, demanding an explanation from Fauci.

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., shared a copy of the letter she addressed to Fauci in a tweet. The letter was signed by 23 additional MPs, according to Mace. The letter expressed concern about the watchdog’s report that “NIAID spent $1.68 million in taxpayer funds on drug tests involving 44 beagle puppies between October 2018 and February 2019,” adding that the dogs were “between six and eight months old” when they were subjected to tests that “involved injecting and force-feeding.” The canines were killed and dissected after “many weeks” of testing.

The congressmen went on to say that a “invoice to NIAID” that had “a line item for ‘cordectomy'” is of particular concern to them.

According to lawmakers, the practice is also known as “devocalization,” because it “involves cutting a dog’s vocal cords to prevent them from barking, howling, or wailing.” According to the reps, the procedures were carried out so that experimenters could concentrate on their task without hearing dog barking.

“Fauci’s NIH division delivered part of a $375,800 award to a lab in Tunisia to poison beagles and lock their heads in mesh cages loaded with voracious sand flies so that the insects could devour them alive,” White Coat Waste stated in an interview with The Hill’s Changing America.

The beagles were also kept in cages “in the desert overnight” for nine nights in a row to attract “infectious sand flies,” according to the monitoring group. The group also questioned why such tests are needed when the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) does not mandate dog drug testing.

Maria E. Salazar, R-Fla., Cliff Bentz, R-Ore., Andrew Garbarino, R-N.Y., Lucille Roybal-Allard, D-Calif., and Eleanor Holmes Norton, D-D.C. were among those who signed the letter.

#ArrestFauci trended on Twitter when the news of the harsh dog-testing research practices broke, with users calling for the medical expert’s arrest.

Fauci should be arrested “for animal abuse and crimes against humanity,” according to user @tappy1008, who also posted a meme. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.