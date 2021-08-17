Under the revised proposals, more than 2.4 million people will lose their free prescriptions.

If the Government goes ahead with proposals to raise the age for free medication to match the state pension age, more than 2.4 million people might lose out on free prescriptions.

Anyone aged 60 or over is currently eligible for free prescriptions, which would otherwise cost £9.65 per pill.

However, consultations on the possibility of raising the free prescription age to 66, in accordance with the state pension age, began last month.

There are concerns that the shift would lead to low-income people skipping medication because they cannot afford the amount they require.

This change is expected to bring in £300 million for the NHS by 2026/27, but Age UK has criticized the plans.

“This proposed policy is a kick in the teeth, both for poorly older people and the NHS,” Caroline Abrahams, Age UK’s charity director, said.

“It’s also terribly ill-judged since the savings to the government will almost definitely be offset by the additional expenses to the NHS if individuals forget to take their medication because they can’t afford it and become ill as a result.”

The organisation has launched a campaign to save free medications for over-60s before the consultation period expires in two weeks.

People on low incomes and slightly above the benefits line, according to Age UK, would be the hardest hurt by these measures.

Some people may be forced to ration the amount of medication they can take since they will no longer be able to pay as much as they can now.

Jan Shortt, General Secretary of the National Retirees Convention, also emphasized the issue of individuals being unable to buy medication, saying, “(The plans) will have a significant detrimental effect on the health of pensioners who lose their free medications.”

“If you are on a low income, prescription costs are unaffordable without some form of financial assistance.”

During this consultation, the Department of Health has been widely chastised for its intentions. “The summary has come to an end.”