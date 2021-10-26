Under the new Democratic plan, the tax rate for billionaires is expected to be at least 20%.

The new billionaire’s tax rate, which would help pay for President Joe Biden’s enormous spending proposal, has yet to be established by Democratic lawmakers, but it is believed to be at least 20%, according to the Associated Press.

According to Oregon Senator Ron Wyden, who chairs the Senate Finance Committee, the 20% rate would apply to persons with assets of at least $1 billion, taxing any gains on stocks and other tradeable assets rather than deferring taxation until the assets are sold. According to the Associated Press, a billionaire’s tax would be imposed on non-tradeable assets, but the tax would not be collected until the asset was sold.

Democrats are poised to reveal Wyden’s idea, which would target America’s very wealthiest—likely fewer than 1,000 people—within days. According to the Associated Press, Wyden’s idea is likely to include other tax measures, such as a plan to have the Internal Revenue Service go after tax delinquents, as Democrats attempt to strengthen the revenue-generating parts of Biden’s package.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Biden said on Monday that he hopes to reach an overall agreement on the package with Congress this week. It’s at least $1.75 trillion, and it could be even higher. Before departing for two international summits, Biden said it would be “very, very positive” to get it done.

“That’s my hope,” the president said before leaving Delaware for a trip to New Jersey to promote the package’s child care plans and a related infrastructure measure. “By God’s favor and the goodwill of my neighbors.” As the Democrats pare back what had been a $3.5 trillion proposal, resolving the revenue issue is critical, as they insist that all additional spending be completely paid for and not added to the debt. Any extra taxes, according to Biden, would only affect the wealthy, those making more than $400,000 per year or $450,000 for couples.

Senator Kyrsten Sinema, a major Democrat, objected to her party’s initial proposal to raise tax rates on affluent Americans by reversing Trump-era tax cuts for individuals earning more than $400,000. As a result, the White House had to rethink its tax policy. Sinema was likewise opposed to the repeal of the ban. This is a condensed version of the information.