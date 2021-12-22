Under the new covid guidelines, who needs to self-isolate, when, and for how long?

In most situations, the period of self-isolation for persons who have tested positive has been reduced.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has announced new modifications that will take effect on Wednesday (December 23).

If they receive negative lateral flow findings on days six and seven, people who test positive in England will no longer have to self-isolate for the full 10 days.

If the first tests come back positive, you can do additional tests on other days, and the new rules apply whether you tested positive for Omicron or another type.

After the second test result, if both tests are negative and the person does not have a high temperature, they will be free to leave their isolation.

The new guidelines apply to both vaccinated and unvaccinated members of the general public, according to the UKHSA.

After seven days, those who leave self-isolation are “highly urged to limit close contact with other persons in crowded or poorly ventilated spaces.”

If you have had in touch with someone who has tested positive for covid and have been completely vaccinated (two or more doses), you do not need to self-isolate but should perform daily lateral flow tests (LFTs) for seven days.

This includes those who are under the age of 18 and six months.

If one of the lateral flow tests comes up positive, you’ll need to isolate yourself and conduct a PCR test to confirm the findings.

If they are a close contact of a positive case, those who are not double-jabbed must nonetheless isolate for the full 10 days.

If you are 18 years and six months or older, are not completely vaccinated (double-jabbed, or have had one dose of the single-dose Janssen vaccine), and live in the same household as someone with Covid-19, you must stay at home and self-isolate, according to government guidelines.

Self-isolation is not required for those who have been fully vaccinated, although it is “highly encouraged” that they take a lateral flow test everyday for seven days.

If any of these tests come back positive, you must isolate yourself.

If you reside with someone who has tested positive and is experiencing covid symptoms, you should seek medical attention.