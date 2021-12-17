Under the mistletoe, Amanda Holden kisses her Heart FM co-star on the lips.

As she wrapped up her last morning show of the year, Amanda Holden shared a kiss under the mistletoe.

Amanda, 50, is a co-host of Heart FM’s morning show with Jamie Theakston.

Ashley Roberts, a former Pussycat Doll, is their showbiz journalist.

Mum-of-two Amanda shared a snapshot of herself and Ashley kissing under the mistletoe in a sweet post to listeners.

In the photo, Ashley and Amanda were dressed as elves, complete with matching clothes and sparkling green hats.

Amanda hung the mistletoe from the ceiling.

“Well….. final gig of the year and we went out with a boom,” Amanda captioned the Instagram photo. #merrychristmas to you all… we appreciate you sticking with us and helping to make @thisisheart the UK’s and Europe’s largest commercial breakfast show!! Instagram “Without you, we wouldn’t be able to achieve it.” I had a good time kissing a #Elf.” The two’s fans were eager to respond.

“Well, that’s the internet broken!” said wittytone.

“Merry Christmas, Mandy!!” said r.l.adducul.

“Kisses and hugs, gorgeous ladies,” aimeespiros said. “Happy Holidays!” “Merry Christmas, Amanda, to you and your family,” snape.chris said. “Looking great ladies, and thank you for making our mornings better,” rebecca jarjoura said.