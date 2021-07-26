Under the kitchen sink, a cannabis dealer had ammunition hidden.

A cocaine dealer was sentenced to prison for keeping ammunition under the kitchen sink in a flat.

On April 9 of last year, police raided an address in Warrington’s Banks Crescent and discovered two Rimfire rounds of ammunition and six shotgun cartridges in a carrier bag under the kitchen sink.

During the search, graft phones, cannabis, scales, deal bags, and a large sum of money were discovered.

Thugs snatched a lorry driver’s leg and fled the scene in a grey Audi.

Stephen Leah, 23, and his younger brother Marc, 21, were detained on the spot by police. According to investigators, the brothers shared the same address.

During a hearing at Chester Crown Court on Friday, the older Leah, of Southworth Avenue in Bewsey and Whitecross, was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

He pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis with the purpose to distribute, conspiracy to distribute cannabis, and ammunition possession.

Marc Leah guilty to possessing ammunition and was fined £85 at a previous hearing at Warrington Magistrates Court.

“The goods seized inside the flat, and the subsequent examination from the three mobile phones, indicated clear evidence of Stephen Leah’s role as a mid-level distributor of cannabis,” Detective Constable Rob Thorpe told The Washington Newsday.

“In the property he lived with his brother, Stephen Leah made a determined attempt to conceal the ammo inside a bag beneath the kitchen sink. He plainly assumed it would never be found, and that the accompanying paraphernalia would never be discovered if authorities raided the address.

“Leah could see the evidence was stacked against him, and he had no choice but to accept his wrongdoings and face the consequences.”