Under the guise of verifying his SIM card, a fraudster defrauded an elderly man of $13,000.

A fraudster allegedly conned a 71-year-old man in India out of $13,000 by contacting him under the guise of validating his SIM card.

The old man, who lived in Pune, Maharashtra, in the western state of Maharashtra, received a call from a suspect acting as a mobile service provider employee.

The accused warned the elderly guy that unless his phone number was validated right away, it would no longer work. According to Latestly, he allegedly persuaded the elderly guy that he needed to validate his SIM card for extended services, which required him to fill out an online form.

The unwitting elderly guy divulged intimate and confidential information about himself to the accused, including his bank account information. The victim also handed the accused an OTP that he had received on his phone. The victim’s bank account was then used to make a transaction of over INR 10,71,269 ($13, 296).

According to Hindustan Times, the victim then approached the cops, who filed a complaint against the accused under relevant provisions of the IPC (Indian Penal Code).

The accused and the suspect have yet to be identified.

A senior person in Pune was detained in a similar case for allegedly defrauding an elderly man of INR 10.29 lakh ($13,668) by promising him high returns on his investment. Pandurang Solakar of Ambegaon Badruk was named as the suspect. After the fraud, the victim, Nagesh Sdashiv Khambekar, approached the cops. In 2006, Solkar reportedly met Khambekar and informed him that he had founded a co-operative credit society. The former also informed Khambekar that the credit society was government-approved and persuaded him to invest his money in it, which he did, for a total of $13,668.7 in fixed and recurring deposits.

In a separate incident in September, a woman in the city of Pune was defrauded of nearly $13,000 by a con artist posing as a telecom employee. The victim’s daughter was allegedly duped into revealing credit and debit card information by the fraudster. The woman had previously received a notice stating that her SIM card’s validity had expired and that it would be blocked for the next 24 hours. The woman then forwarded the message to her daughter, who dialed the offered phone number, which was that of the fraudster.