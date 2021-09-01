Under the guise of providing her with work, a driver rapes a minor runaway girl.

A 32-year-old driver was detained in New Delhi, India, for reportedly rapping a minor girl he picked up from outside a railway station.

The girl had eloped to New Delhi with her boyfriend, who is also a minor, with the aim of marrying. They were looking for job when they arrived at the nation’s capital from the eastern Indian state of Bihar.

The minor pair boarded a tuk-tuk outside the station after arriving in the city and met the accused driver, Ravi Kumar.

According to the girl’s police complaint, Kumar assured them that he would find them work and invited them to his relative’s apartment in East Delhi.

“They both arrived at the New Delhi train station on August 27 and boarded an auto-rickshaw. They began conversing with the accused, Ravi, and demanded that he find them work, according to the Indian Express.

Kumar is said to have taken the couple with him and put the boyfriend to work. He then allegedly drove the girl to his flat and raped her.

“After rapping her, he threatened her with severe repercussions and then dropped her off at the train station. He raped her once more before dropping her. He abandoned them at the train station and managed to flee,” a police officer told the news source.

After that, the girl and her boyfriend headed to the railway station, where the victim told them about her ordeal. According to ANI, the victim also accused a second individual, a Kumar associate named Sajan Mehto, of robbing her mobile.

Police filed a report and began their investigation by scanning the station’s CCTV cameras.

“The victim’s buddy revealed the auto-two-three rickshaw’s numbers, which assisted the authorities in identifying it. When the owner was approached, he stated that Ravi was employed by him. According to the Indian Express, the police initially arrested Mehto and then Ravi, who subsequently fled to Bihar after the incident.

The fugitive teenagers were reported to local police in Bihar.

Both of the suspects were apprehended by the police. Kumar is accused of rape, while Mehto is accused of robbery.