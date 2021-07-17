Under the guise of COVID-19 vaccination, a man with hearing loss was tricked into sterilization.

A 40-year-old deaf man was allegedly duped into becoming sterilized by a health worker while getting a COVID-19 shot. The event was discovered after the victim, a certified disabled man, passed out following the treatment and returned home.

The incident occurred on Sunday in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, according to News 18. Dhruv Kumar, the victim, was approached by local health worker Neelam Kumari, who offered him her help in getting him vaccinated, according to police. She then drove him to the government hospital in the district.

Neelam Kumari, unbeknownst to Dhruv or his relatives, registered Dhruv’s name on a list of men who are being sterilized. According to the victim’s family, the health worker did so in order to meet a target set for World Population Day on July 11. Every health worker who meets the goal will be rewarded for their efforts to promote sterilization.

Many states in India hold sterilization drives, and males are urged to undergo vasectomy as part of the country’s population control initiatives.

They trusted Neelam Kumari when she approached the family seeking permission to take Dhruv for immunization, according to the victim’s brother Ashok Kumar, who filed a police report.

“Both my wife and I are illiterate and unaware of the COVID-19 vaccination processes. Ashok Kumar told The Times Of India, “She claimed that if my brother went for immunization with her, he would get Rs 3,000 ($40).” Neelam Kumari allegedly demanded their bank documents and identification papers, which they allegedly handed over to her.

She sent him home alone one hour later. Dhruv, on the other hand, passed out shortly after arriving home, and his family rushed him to a local hospital, according to Ashok.

The family was notified about the sterilization surgery by a doctor who consulted him. “I’m not familiar with the specifics of the situation. The sterilization surgery, however, cannot be performed on an unmarried guy, according to a top doctor who spoke to The Times Of India.

The issue has now been brought to the attention of district health officials, who are conducting an investigation.

Unlawful sterilization has also been reported to the police. "A senior official has been notified of the situation. It's a case of alleged medical malpractice. According to the findings of the health department, necessary action will be taken," a police officer said.