Under the government’s plan, people might lose £11,000 each year.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is considering proposals that could result in millions of people losing thousands of dollars.

Mr Sunak is said to be considering altering the government’s current commitment to annually boost the value of the state pension.

According to The Express, the chancellor’s plan may cost people turning 66 this year more than £11,000 by the time they age 85.

According to the government’s current triple lock guarantee, the basic state pension and new state pension must both increase by at least 2.5 percent every year.

Mr Sunak, on the other hand, is said to be opposed to providing big benefits to retirees.

The Office for National Statistics provided earnings statistics that showed growth was only 8.8% due to huge redundancies, salary cuts, and furloughs caused by the coronavirus epidemic, which resulted in a significant drop in average wages.

Mr Sunak wants to avoid using skewed economic statistics to keep the guarantee afloat, instead opting for “underlying” earnings data, which removes the pandemic’s aberrant impacts.

Prior to 2011, the State Pension increased in lockstep with the retail prices index, which was consistently lower than yearly wage increases of 2.5 percent.

The triple lock has increased the value of the State Pension in relation to both average wages and prices during the last few years, despite exceptionally low earnings growth.

In recent years, pensioners’ salaries have increased at about twice the rate of the average worker.

The adjustment would result in a £327 annual rise in the State Pension payment, saving the taxpayer £3.5 billion.

However, it would deny a historic boost to the UK’s 12.4 million retirees.

“The latest data suggest the Chancellor’s worst fears will become reality, and he’ll either have to spend billions more on the State Pension next year and forever after, or make a politically difficult decision to tweak the triple lock or scrap it entirely,” said Ian Browne of Quilter, an investment firm.

“Assuming this trend continues, we may possibly get into double figures, meaning if the triple lock is not fudged,” said Steven Cameron of pension provider Aegon.

