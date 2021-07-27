Under the crime strategy, Boris Johnson will announce increased police stop-and-search powers.

Under Boris Johnson’s new crime-fighting policy, police stop-and-search powers will be permanently expanded.

The Prime Minister will use his first day back from self-isolation after a positive coronavirus contact to lay out his new Beating Crime Plan, which was much publicized over the weekend.

It would include a permanent loosening of the rules for using Section 60 stop and search powers, which allow authorities to search someone without a warrant in an area where major violence is predicted.

Mr Johnson’s declaration comes as the chairman of the Police Federation prepares to submit a letter to Downing Street expressing officers’ dissatisfaction with a wage freeze and their concerns about how the proposal was communicated.

A vow by the Prime Minister to equip victims of crime with a named officer to call about their case has also been criticized by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer as a “ridiculous gimmick.”

Mr Johnson’s measures will also see the continuation of a pilot program introduced earlier this year that requires burglars and thieves to wear GPS tags when they are released from prison.

Alcohol tags, which detect alcohol in the wearer’s sweat, will also be tested on jail leavers in Wales as part of the campaign to minimize alcohol-related crime.

The plans will also permanently undo restrictions on police stop and searches set by Mr Johnson’s predecessor, Theresa May, when she was home minister.

Officers can search people in a particular area over a specific time period if they expect major violence, and they can seek for weapons before they can be used, or those used in a previous incident, under Section 60 powers.

The permanent modification is the result of a nationwide pilot that reduced the amount of authorization required to impose a Section 60 order while also lowering the level of certainty required.

However, on the day when more details of the Prime Minister’s crime-fighting policy are published, John Apter, the chairman of the Police Federation, will deliver a letter to Number 10 expressing officers’ displeasure.

A motion was passed by the Police Federation of England and Wales, which represents over 130,000 officers ranging in rank from constable to chief inspector.