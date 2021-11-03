Under radical Liverpool City Region designs, traffic will be rerouted.

New air quality monitors will be deployed throughout the Liverpool City Road network, with the ability to reroute traffic in a bold move to reduce congestion and dangerous pollutants.

For the first time, 37 sensors on significant highways in Halton, Knowsley, Liverpool, Sefton, St Helens, and Wirral will provide local authorities with real-time air quality information on vital roads.

When pollution levels approach dangerous levels, the technology will be linked to traffic control systems and signals that can be utilized to manage and divert traffic.

Parts of Merseyside might be underwater in ten years, according to a map shown at COP26.

Following a competitive tendering procedure, the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority agreed that top technology company Siemens’ Yunex Traffic subsidiary, in collaboration with partners “EarthSense,” would be selected to supply, install, and maintain the sensors.

The momentous announcement comes as the globe prepares for the COP26 summit, which many consider as the planet’s last chance to escape catastrophic climate change.

The Transforming Cities Fund in the region is providing funding for the initiative.

The gadgets will measure dangerous chemicals and particulate matter and will be installed at traffic signals on 37 major corridors, including the Strand, Dunnings Bridge Road in Sefton, and the Bridgewater Expressway in Halton.

The information will then be supplied in real time to local authority roads management teams, who will be in charge of traffic signals and electronic signage on important thoroughfares.

This will allow traffic flow to be regulated, and even diverted, in order to avoid major congestion and reduce hazardous emissions, particularly in congested locations.

In the Liverpool City Region, traffic pollution contributes to general poor air quality, which is estimated to be responsible for an average of 800 deaths per year.

The sensors will be installed by spring 2022 as part of Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram’s plan to create a cleaner, more sustainable London-style transportation network that will help the Liverpool City Region meet its ambitious goal of becoming net zero carbon by 2040 – a decade ahead of national targets.

“Air pollution has a tremendously detrimental effect on,” remarked Steve Rotheram, Mayor of Liverpool City Region.”

The summary comes to a conclusion.”