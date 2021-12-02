Under proposed new restrictions, older drivers will not receive penalty points on their licenses.

Experts have advised that a plan be implemented across the UK to protect older motorists from being prosecuted for irresponsible driving.

Instead, according to the Older Drivers Task Force, all motorists aged 70 and up should be granted driving competence assessments if they are caught breaking the law, such as running a red light, driving too slowly, or failing to maintain proper lane discipline on the highway.

According to the Mirror, only a few police agencies in the country presently offer Fitness to Drive evaluations.

The normal £100 punishment and three penalty points for careless driving, often known as driving without due care and attention, would be avoided.

According to the paper, implementing Fitness to Drive examinations across the UK would assist to reduce deaths and serious injuries among older drivers.

The RAC Foundation’s director, Steve Gooding, said: “Allowing older drivers to remain mobile is important for their mental and physical health, but it’s also important for their safety.

“This balance might be maintained by a system that assists people in addressing their flaws rather than just punishing them.

“Most senior drivers are extremely cautious and self-regulate their driving, for example, avoiding driving at night or during rush hour.

“However, any incentive we can all be given to reassess our capacity to drive safely, not only after an event but throughout our driving lifetimes, should be welcomed.”

Mandatory vision exams at license renewals starting at the age of 70, as well as a program to make T junctions safer, are among the task force’s other suggestions.

The paper claims that while elderly drivers do not constitute a “significant risk” to other road users, they are over-represented in major crashes due to their “relative fragility.”

According to the Department for Transport, there are 5.7 million persons in the UK aged 70 and over who have a full driving license, with 489 of them being at least 100 years old.

Because of Britain’s aging population, annual car driver deaths among those aged 70 to 79 are expected to rise by 40% in the next 20 years.

The Road Safety Foundation (RSF), which published the report, led the task group.

“We want to accelerate the speed of advancement to ensure that,” RSF executive director Dr. Suzy Charman said.

