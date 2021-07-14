Under new legislation, keeping zombie knives could result in a prison sentence.

New rules have made it illegal to own zombie knives and knuckledusters in the home.

As part of a crackdown, the Offensive Weapons Act went into effect on Wednesday, making certain hazardous weapons illegal.

Rapid-firing rifles and ‘cyclone knives’ are now unlawful to own in private, after previously being prohibited exclusively in public settings.

The new rule makes it illegal to retain any firearms forbidden in public under the Criminal Justice Act 1988 in private, which means people can no longer store them at home.

Anyone caught illegally possessing a firearm covered by the ban faces up to ten years in prison, while those caught with one of the other weapons face up to six months in prison, a fine, or both.

In a statement, Home Secretary Priti Patel said: “Violent crime and the suffering inflicted by knives and firearms have no place in our community.

“Serious violence has claimed lives, and this prohibition will help save lives by removing knives and other weapons from the streets and out of the hands of violent criminals.

“The human pain and harm caused by the terrible loss of life as a result of violent crime is intolerable, which is why the government will go to whatever length to give the police the authority they need to combat violent crime and safeguard the public.

“Beginning today, anyone illegally having one of these lethal weapons will face the full weight of the law.”

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Graham McNulty, the National Police Chiefs Council’s lead on knife crime, said: “The devastation caused to families and communities as a result of sad loss of life due to knife crime is devastating, which is why policing must continue to focus on this issue.

“We applaud the law amendments brought about by the Offensive Weapons Act. These steps will make it easier for authorities to collect more dangerous weapons, deal with individuals who want to use them to hurt others, and, most importantly, make it more difficult for young people to obtain knives and other dangerous objects in the first place.

“Knife crime is not a problem that can be tackled solely through policing. To educate, we collaborate with businesses, schools, charities, and community programs. The summary comes to a close.