Under Georgia’s new voting law, the Fulton County Elections Board will be investigated.

The Georgia State Board of Elections announced plans to appoint a review panel this week under a clause in the state’s new election legislation, according to the Associated Press, as part of a process that could lead to a takeover of elections in Georgia’s most populated county.

Last month, state Republicans requested that the board appoint the performance review board for an inquiry into Fulton County’s election conduct, citing the new statute. The panel will be chosen at the board’s meeting on Wednesday.

The largely Democratic county encompasses the majority of Atlanta, accounting for roughly 11% of the state’s active registered voters. President Donald Trump singled out Fulton County following his narrow loss to Vice President Joe Biden in Georgia last year, accusing the county of election fraud as proof of a rigged election.

Republicans have expressed alarm about carelessness in the administration of Fulton County elections, and have suggested that a review board be established to determine whether local authorities are abiding by state voting regulations.

The new takeover provision in state law, according to Democrats and voting rights activists, opens the door for political meddling in the electoral process and could lead to voter suppression. They claim that the county held a successful election last year and that the investigation is superfluous.

Under the new law, legislators representing a particular county can request a review of local election officials, known as the election superintendent in the law. The county board of registration and elections in Fulton County is responsible for this.

The State Election Board must appoint a review board within 30 days of receiving such a request. The review board will be made up of “three competent persons,” including an employee of the secretary of state’s elections division and two “local election authorities.”

The review board is charged with conducting a comprehensive examination into the competency of election equipment maintenance and operation, registration and election administration and oversight, and conformity with state law and regulations. The board will then provide a report with recommendations and evaluations.

Within 90 days of receiving the, the investigation will be followed by a preliminary hearing.