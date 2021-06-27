Under a proposed law, restaurants would be required to give all tips to their employees.

Following government delays, restaurants and other companies would be compelled to pass over all tips to their employees under new plans introduced in Parliament.

Several promises have been made in recent years to prevent businesses from deducting money left for their employees by consumers, but legislative action has yet to be taken.

Conservative MP Dean Russell has introduced a new Tips Bill in an attempt to make progress on the issue and enshrine rights in law.

The bill would make it illegal for companies to keep gratuities intended for their employees and would allow for arrangements to be made on how tips are distributed among employees.

“When we look at the position that many people have when working in bars or restaurants and so on, the tips are frequently considered as part of the income in a way – correctly or wrongly,” Mr Russell, MP for Watford, told the PA news agency.

“It’s always seemed unfair to me that businesses can take client tips and give them directly to that individual or to the staff, and then say, ‘Well, actually, that’s part of the payment for what they’re getting.’”

Mr Russell believes that, in light of the hospitality industry’s challenges during the coronavirus pandemic, it is necessary to support it, which includes providing assistance to employees through a tips guarantee.

“So, really, the idea of the Tips Bill was thinking, surely there must be some rule, regulation, or law that says that if someone is given a tip, they can either keep it and not give it to the business, or there must be an agreement on how that tip is shared out – so if there is a pool of tips, surely there must be an agreement in place that isn’t based on informality,” he added.

“The aim of the Bill, if I can get it passed, is to ensure that tips are adequately protected for the people to whom they are given, and that businesses cannot presume they have the right to select what that tip is for.”

