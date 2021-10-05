Under a new plan, shoppers at the Trafford Centre will be subjected to parking fees.

After parking at the Trafford Centre over the weekend, shoppers were hit with unexpected charges.

After a number of customers complained about not being able to obtain a parking spot, the renowned retail center implemented a new parking strategy.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Orient parking parks 10, 11 and 14 have been closed at the retail mall due to the Summer Social event and Tesla’s use.

In addition, a rising number of consumers have acknowledged to using the free car park to travel to football matches at the Etihad and Old Trafford, as well as to get into Manchester, via the nearby tram stop.

Many customers have parked on footpaths, double lines, and within disability bays without permits due to the struggle for a parking spot.

As a result, the shopping center deployed parking wardens who were spotted issuing consumers with penalty papers.

Several shoppers have resorted to Twitter to express their dissatisfaction with the parking issue after being unable to obtain a spot.

“Why is the Trafford Centre so crowded today?” one shopper wondered. This is unusually busy. The stupid fair and #tesla area, which are taking up a lot of parking spaces, ought to be moved.”

“Been to the Trafford Centre to drop daughter off, f*****g awful parking, one carpark closed for a funfair, one carpark closed for a f*****g tesla exhibition,” claimed another.

The Trafford Centre has now issued a warning to customers to park in approved areas or face a penalty charge.

“The Trafford Centre has a total of 18 car parks, 15 of which are now available, offering over 10,000 spaces,” a representative for the Trafford Centre stated. Despite the closure of Orient car parks 10, 11, and 14, there are plenty of parking spots and public transportation options for guests.

“We want to make sure that all of our visitors are secure and comfortable. As a result, some portions of our parking lots, such as pedestrian paths and emergency exits, must always be clear.

“We also need to make sure that accessible bays are available for those who need them.

“We have reintroduced our Sensitive Parking because a small minority of people park in these areas.”

“The summary comes to an end.”