Under a new bill, cyber-attack victims will not be able to pay more than $100,000 in ransom.

A new measure has been filed in Congress to fight the escalating threat of costly ransomware attacks by prohibiting some organizations victimized by hackers from making ransom payments of more than $100,000.

Representative Patrick McHenry of North Carolina, the top Republican on the House Financial Services Committee, sponsored the Ransomware and Financial Stability Act last week to combat ransomware attacks and create new standards for individuals affected.

The bill aims to safeguard vital infrastructure in the United States, with an emphasis on financial market utilities and huge securities exempt from regulation.