Under-30s are encouraged to schedule coronavirus vaccinations beginning this week.

Starting this week, those under the age of 30 will be able to schedule a coronavirus vaccine appointment.

The next step down the age range, according to Health Secretary Matt Hancock, will bring the country “one step closer” to seeing all adults be vaccinated.

The government has set a goal of providing a first dose to every adult in the UK by the end of July.

Mr Hancock said on Sky News’ Trevor Phillips On Sunday that vaccines had “severed but not broken” the link between an increase in instances and an increase in hospital admissions.

“Right now, the bulk of persons going to the hospital are unvaccinated,” he stated.

“This week, we will begin offering immunizations to people under the age of 30, bringing us one step closer to being able to administer the vaccination to all adults in the country.

“Then, once everyone has received their second dose, you will receive the protection that we are seeing now among older individuals, and you will receive that protection throughout the adult population.”

People who have been called to reschedule their second coronavirus vaccine appointment should do so as quickly as possible, according to the report.

In May, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI) proposed that the second dosage interval for people 50 and older, as well as those who are clinically vulnerable, be shortened from 12 to eight weeks.

The effort intends to halt the spread of the Covid-19 variation, also known as the Delta variation, which was initially discovered in India.

More than 40 million people in the United Kingdom have now received their first dose of vaccination.

According to government data, 40,124,229 of the 67,284,864 jabs administered in the UK thus far were first doses, while 27,160,635 were second doses.