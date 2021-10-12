Uncuffed suspect beat him up and stole his patrol car, killing a Phoenix Sheriff’s Deputy.

Authorities say a metro Phoenix sheriff officer died days after receiving terrible injuries at the hands of a suspect he detained.

Deputy Juan “Johnny” Ruiz was shot on Saturday and died on Monday, according to Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone.

On Saturday morning, Ruiz apprehended Clinton Robert Hurley, the guy suspected of assaulting him. According to the Associated Press, Hurley had outstanding warrants for his arrest, and Ruiz was moving him to a holding cell at a substation in suburban Avondale.

Hurley was uncuffed and allegedly attacked Ruiz, who tried to radio for help numerous times, according to police. Hurley stole Ruiz’s keys and left him bleeding and unconscious before escaping in the deputy’s car and crashed through a gate, according to officials. Hurley was later apprehended after injuring himself in a gunfight with a homeowner while attempting to flee.

Penzone remarked, “His death is a tragedy for our profession and our community.” “I am determined to pursue Deputy Ruiz’s case to the utmost degree possible under the law. Nothing less will suffice.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Penzone made the news after saying earlier in the day that Ruiz’s family had opted to take him off life support.

His organs were to be donated by his relatives. “He will make a sacrifice for the good of others,” Penzone stated.

To honor Ruiz, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey ordered all state facilities’ flags to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Tuesday.

Hurley was in stable condition in the hospital Monday following a firefight with a homeowner. Hurley is expected to face more charges, according to authorities.

After receiving allegations of someone suspicious driving a police car, deputies tracked down Ruiz. He was sent to the hospital right away.

Hurley became the target of a manhunt.

Deputies responded to a gunshot at a home in Tonopah, about 52 miles west of Phoenix, later that day. According to Penzone, deputies determined that a man fired a shot at the residence. The homeowner retaliated by shooting three times at the man. A major wound was caused by one bullet.

According to Penzone, deputies performing first aid recognized Hurley due of his tattoos.

Hurley and the homeowner were known to each other, according to investigators, but the nature of their relationship was not revealed.

Hurley was allowed to leave the facility. This is a condensed version of the information.