Unconscious mother is rescued by a brave three-year-old who learned to call 911 from a cartoon.

After his mother passed out earlier this month, a three-year-old child from West Midlands, United Kingdom, contacted 911, having learned the skill from an odd source: a YouTube film. The brave toddler’s remarkable abilities, particularly in a time of crisis, highlight the life-saving potential of training youngsters how to handle emergencies from an early age.

After his mother, 33-year-old Kayleigh Boffey, went down the steps, Thomas Boffey contacted 999 (the United Kingdom’s equivalent of 911), according to The Independent. The mother is said to have passed out after hurting her head.

Boffey knew to dial 999 after watching Robocar Poli, a South Korean animated children’s show that featured a police car, ambulance, and fire engine. Before placing the semi-conscious Kayleigh on the line, the youngster told operator Morgane Amphlett that his “mummy fell upstairs.”

“He went up onto my living room windowsill to steal my phone and managed to [phone]the operator,” Kayleigh explained. “They had no idea what he was talking about but led him to the cops.” According to a news statement from the West Midlands police, Amphlett had Boffey hold his mother’s hand and continue chatting to her while they waited for police. According to The Independent, the toddler also managed to climb over a childproof baby gate, seek for a key to their residence, and unlock the door for emergency authorities.

The West Midlands police have recently released an audio clip from Boffey’s 999 call, which can be found here, with Kayleigh’s consent, “in the hope that more parents will teach their children what to do in an emergency.”

When learning how to dial 911 (or its equivalent), children should first understand what defines an emergency, according to Nemours Children's Health, a pediatric healthcare system. "Teach kids that a 911 emergency is when someone needs aid right immediately because of an injury or an immediate risk," they explained. Because "kids may feel terrified or nervous if they have to phone 911," the organization says it's crucial to emphasize that "emergency operators…talk to a lot of nervous or worried kids when they call." Kayleigh was rushed to the hospital after the event, where she was treated for injuries to her knees, ankles, shoulders, and hips.