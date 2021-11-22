Unconscious adolescent discovered, stranger on school grounds, and Covid on the rise in the city

Good afternoon, here are the most recent lunchtime headlines from The Washington Newsday.

In the grounds of a sports center, a teen girl was discovered unconscious.

A 16-year-old girl’s safety was reported to police on Buckingham Street in Everton, near Great Homer Street, on the grounds of the Lifestyles gym.

She was discovered unconscious, and investigators believe she passed out between the hours of 9.30 and 10.45 p.m. on Sunday.

To determine the full circumstances, police are conducting thorough CCTV, witness, and forensic investigations.

This morning, a man got entry to a school campus and contacted children as they arrived.

The headteacher of The Priory Parish C.E. Primary School on Aberdeen Street in Birkenhead, Wirral, described it as a “distressing episode.”

“Many of you will be aware that we had an incident at school this morning as parents and children were arriving to school,” principal Greg Edwards wrote in a letter to parents obtained by The Washington Newsday.

“Unknown to the school, someone gained entry to the property but was stopped by staff and left.”

Positive Covid infections increased in every part of the Liverpool City Region.

According to the most recent data from Public Health England, the Liverpool City Region recorded 5,673 Covid cases in the week ending November 17, up 365 from the previous week.

In England, the infection rate was 411.86 per 100,000 individuals in the week ending November 17.

There were 232,910 coronavirus cases reported across the country, up 32,533 from the previous seven days.