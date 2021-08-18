Uncle ‘Kills’ Pregnant Mother, and Six-Year-Old Sits By Her Body All Night

A six-year-old child had to see her expectant mother being brutally murdered by her uncle in a horrifying occurrence. According to reports, the youngster sat by her mother’s body all night until her grandmother arrived home the next morning.

According to The Times Of India, the incident occurred on Sunday night in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Vineeta, a 26-year-old woman from Bareilly’s Subash Nagar neighborhood, was identified as the victim.

The lady was alone at home with her daughter when her brother-in-law, Akash Kumar, arrived late at night, according to police. Her spouse had gone out of town. The woman’s mother-in-law, who stayed with them, worked night shift as a nurse.

Vineeta and Akash got into a dispute, and Akash used a grinding stone to crush her head in a fit of wrath. As her daughter stood powerless by, the pregnant mom died on the spot. According to investigators, the youngster sat beside her mother’s body for the entire night inside the empty house.

The event was only discovered after the mother-in-law got home from the hospital on Monday morning. The woman called her neighbors after noticing the infant and her daughter-in-lifeless law’s body.

The small girl told police officials about her uncle’s visit and subsequent murder when they arrived at the scene. “The woman’s brother-in-law is accused of killing her, and her daughter is a witness. In this case, a first information report has been filed, and the accused will be apprehended soon. The motive for the murder is still unknown, according to a top police official speaking to The Times of India.

A six-year-old boy had to watch his father kill shoot his mother before turning the gun on himself in a similar occurrence. The incident occurred in Colorado in May.

The shooting occurred at East Kansas Place, according to the Aurora Police Department. Sarah Terry Smith’s death was discovered with a gunshot wound, and her partner Robert Terry’s body was also discovered nearby with “an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

From the backseat of a car, the child witnessed the gunshot. When Robert shot Sarah, police suspect she was attempting to flee after buckling their son into his car seat.