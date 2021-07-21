Unboxing review of Glossybox’s new summer bag

This is the summer beauty box that you should check out.

Okay, I know there are a lot of beauty boxes like this out there right now, but this one caught my eye.

I received my summer bag last week and have thoroughly enjoyed testing out all of the goodies.

Glossybox is wonderful because they thought of everything you could possibly need for the summer- tan, moisturizers, make-up, you name it, it’s in there!

Unboxing the Glossybox summer bag was a lot of fun because there were certain goods in there that I would never have picked up on my own, which is why I really recommend this brand’s beauty subscription services.

This summer bag is a terrific bargain, with £115 worth of goodies for only £25 for non-subscribers and £30 for subscribers.

The limited Edition bag is jam-packed with 12 summertime must-haves, including five full-size and seven deluxe mini goods that you’ll love testing out during the warmer months.

All of this is packaged in a gorgeous glossy-pink travel bag, which will undoubtedly be my beauty travel bag for all of my things in my case.

The Hawaiian Tropic Mineral Milk is a tremendous hit—I got in and out of our paddling pool at home over the weekend and used this formula in the heat and felt well protected—plus, as I mentioned in the unboxing, it smells wonderful and doesn’t become streaky.

5/5

For individuals who seek a natural, buildable tan, Skinny Tan drops are a must. What I will say is that it is not for you if you are looking for a quick fix.

At the weekend, I needed my tan to grow a little faster (and I had done even more drops than was recommended!).

This being said, it appears to be a simple to blend formula with your regular moisturizers at home, and it didn’t leave any streaks on my skin when I used it!

4/5

The Bubble T Cosmetics Mango Iced Tea body lotion was an absolute dream after a day in the sun. It’s really lovely, whether it’s because of the hot skin that increased the aroma. “The summary has come to an end.”