Unbelievably, a man is chased into a bank by a stranger.

After being followed into a bank by a stranger, a man is in disbelief.

The Maghull man went to a cash machine that didn’t seem to be working. He turned to go into the bank after two failed efforts to pull money out and was swiftly pursued by a stranger.

After the stranger discovered he had left his “Christmas spending” in the cash machine, he approached him.

After not being given the opportunity to thank the man for his honesty, the man has reached out on Facebook.

If he is unable to locate the man for whom he wishes to offer a prize, he has promised to make a charitable donation.

“Wow!! “, he wrote. My Christmas spendings are now safely in my wallet, thanks to an honest gentleman at the cash machine in the Square.

“I had attempted twice to get the ATM to work and both times it failed, so I went into the bank to figure out why when a man came in after me with my money.”

“I wasn’t able to give him a prize for his honesty because everything transpired so quickly.” I’ll donate to charity if he’s on Facebook and remembers the incident and responds to this. Thank you very much, and have a wonderful Christmas.” “Thanks to everyone for the lovely messages,” the man went on to say. I felt extremely fortunate to have my money handed to me, and I’m disappointed that I didn’t thank the gentleman.

“I hope it’s not too much trouble, but I made a donation to “Scotty’s Little Soldiers.” It’s a foundation that helps children whose parent died while serving in the military with funding and other necessities, especially at a time like Christmas when money may be short for them to purchase them things.”