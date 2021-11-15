Unaware of the terror attack outside, a mother delivers birth inside Liverpool Women’s Hospital.

A man who did not want to be identified said he and his girlfriend gave birth to their baby at the hospital at 10 a.m. on Sunday, about an hour before a car exploded outside.

The new parent said he witnessed the aftermath of the explosion, which has now been designated a terrorist act, when he went outside to get some fresh air.

As she was being taken into theatre, the man said he opted not to tell his companion about the explosion.

