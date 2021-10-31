Unassuming structure with a secret history that you may have passed by.

A building with a secret history sits in the heart of a residential street that many people may have gone past.

The house on Boaler Street in Kensington, which is now a church called Alive Believers Church and Community Centre, used to be a cinema and promoted itself as a luxury one.

The cinema carried the tagline ‘The abode of comfort and excellent music’ in one advertisement in The Washington Newsday on October 4, 1923, which was found in the British Newspaper Archives.

The cinema also hosted jazz nights and live music shows in addition to displaying the latest films.

The Graphic Cinema, as it was known, first opened on May 12, 1922, with the American silent picture ‘Idols of Clay,’ starring Mae Murray and David Powell, which was released in 1920.

A ‘deep and emotional drama of two souls shattered by passion and rejuvenated by love,’ according to the film’s description.

The Gosfilmofond Archive in Moscow has a copy of the film.

Seating was available in the stalls and circle levels of the cinema, which had 630 seats and a small balcony.

However, in 1932, it was purchased by another company and renamed the Cosy Cinema, which continued to play films for another 26 years.

Zarak was a British-American film starring Victor Mature as Zarak Khan, the son of a chief who gets caught embracing one of his father’s wives, Salma, played by Anita Ekberg.

Zarak’s father is sentenced to torture and death, but an Imam, played by Finlay Currie, saves them.

Exiled by Zarak, he becomes a bandit chief and a British Empire foe.

In Cha, Cha, Cha, Boom, a 1956 musical, Stephen Dunne plays an American record executive who travels to Cuba in search of talent for his record label.

After its time as a theater, the structure was converted into a meat storage warehouse held by ER Hughes Ltd.

It was also utilized as an outboard motor showroom at one point. “The summary has come to an end.”