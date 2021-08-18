Unable to obtain a visa for an Afghan National Police officer who confronted the Taliban in hiding.

According to the Associated Press, an Afghan national police officer who cooperated with US special forces and challenged the Taliban to a battle on television is in hiding with his family, unable to obtain a visa to flee Afghanistan after the Taliban gained control of the country.

Mohammad Khalid Wardak, also known as Khalid, is attempting to flee the Taliban’s wrath with his wife and four sons, aged three to twelve, while the group’s fighters hunt him down. Current Afghan military or police officers, however, are not eligible for US special immigrant visas, according to his supporters; only translators, interpreters, and those who worked with the US in Afghanistan are.

“They’re calling out his name in the street, looking for him, hunting him down. And the concern is that if they get a hold of him and his family, they’ll make an example of them,” said Robert McCreary, a former congressional chief of staff and official in President George W. Bush’s administration who worked with special forces in Afghanistan.

Before working as a police chief in Ghazni and Helmand provinces, Khalid assisted in the capture of Taliban and al Qaeda leaders.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Khalid was adamant about staying in Afghanistan. After the US forces had left, he planned to stand alongside his countrymen to defend his homeland.

The regime then imploded with startling speed. His president was forced to flee the nation. Khalid, as he is known among his pals, is now in hiding, hoping that American officials will reward his service by assisting him and his family in escaping certain death.

However, time—as well as US policy—are not on his favor.

His military comrades say he’s a brother in arms who’s helped save countless lives, and they’re begging for help from members of Congress, the Defense Department, and the State Department to get Khalid, his wife, and their four children into the Kabul airport and out of the country.

Army Special Forces Sgt. Major Chris Green, who served with Khalid and is one of numerous, said, “It is this nation’s duty to help people who helped us and were loyal to us and their country for so long and have nothing left.” This is a condensed version of the information.